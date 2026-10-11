Road conditions: Accident on Trakia and restrictions on the motorway

The road conditions in the country remain complicated on some key routes. At the 24th kilometer of the Trakia motorway in the direction of Sofia, traffic is being driven in the overtaking lane due to a traffic accident, with traffic being regulated by the Traffic Police. At the 80th kilometer in the same direction, increased caution has been introduced due to smoke from burning vegetation.

On the Trakia motorway, restrictions related to maintenance and marking continue. In some sections in the Sofia and Stara Zagora regions, the speed is limited to 100 km/h. On the Hemus motorway between the first and eighth kilometer in the direction of Varna the limit is 90 km/h, and trucks over 12 tons are moving only in the emergency lane. Between the road junctions “Boaza“ and “Dermantsi“ the passage of vehicles over 12.5 tons is prohibited.

“Drivers should drive with increased caution and reasonable speed“, warn the “Traffic Police“ about the sections with accidents and smoke.

There are also difficulties on the “Maritsa“ motorway to the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint. In several sections, traffic is carried out in one lane due to the repair of expansion joints, with the speed limited to 50 km/h. The “Vrbishki“, “Zlatishki“ and “Pamporovo“ passes remain closed to traffic, and “Dyulinski“ is prohibited for all motor vehicles.

Waiting at the border with Turkey

According to data from a border traffic monitoring system, the shortest wait from Bulgaria to Turkey was recorded at the “Lesovo“ border checkpoint - about 25 minutes. At “Kapitan Andreevo“ the estimate is about 50 minutes, and at “Malko Tarnovo“ - approximately 8 hours and 35 minutes. The data for individual points are indicative and are updated with different frequencies.

Mountains and road control

The latest announcement from the Mountain Rescue Service indicates good conditions for tourism in the mountains - broken cloud cover and light to moderate wind in the highlands. On October 9, the service did not register any incidents with tourists. The facilities in the resorts are closed for preventive maintenance.

Until October 11, the “Traffic Police“ is conducting increased control over the concentration of drivers and the use of phones and other devices while driving.

Latest report from the fire department

According to the latest published operational bulletin of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Protection of the Population“ On October 9, 254 reports of accidents were received and 185 fires were extinguished. 21 of them caused material damage, and 164 were without material damage. Three people were injured in the fires. The fire department also carried out 56 rescue and assistance operations, including 14 in accidents.

Sources: trafik.bg, bta.bg, nakordoni.eu