New footage from the inspection of the ship "Able" was shown

The Ministry of Defense has released new footage from the inspection of the ship "Able", which was hit by a drone in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. The video shows the severe damage to the vessel and traces of a large fire.

On October 9, two servicemen were lowered on board by helicopter to conduct an inspection. The ship is still afloat, despite the damage. The inspection lasted a little more than half an hour.

The team's main task was to search for remains of the drone. They could provide additional information about the origin of the drone and who is behind the attack on the ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone.

The Ministry of Defense states: “No such objects have been found.“ At this stage, the footage shows the damage caused, but does not provide data that could identify the perpetrator of the attack.

Sources: nova.bg