The National Assembly will hold an extraordinary session on the pardon of Ognyan Atanasov, known as “Petrich Escobar“. The session is scheduled for 9:00 a.m., and one item is included in the agenda – a hearing on the case.

The director of the General Directorate “Execution of Sentences“ is to appear before the deputies Chief Commissioner Ivaylo Yordanov, the head of the Sofia Prison, Senior Commissioner Svetoslav Penov, and Vasil Kordev, who held the position of head of the Sofia Prison in 2022.

The questions are about the documents and the incident in the prison

The hearing is related to the pardon of Atanasov by Decree No. 119 of December 5, 2022. The deputies will seek information about the preparation, verification and provision of the medical reports, as well as information about his behavior used in connection with the procedure.

The agenda also includes the incident of November 16, 2022, in which a physical confrontation between Atanasov and another prisoner was filmed. It is planned to discuss the way in which the case was covered and the checks undertaken after it.

The quorum remains key for the meeting

The initiative for convening the extraordinary meeting is from “We continue the change“. The request is supported by deputies from “Democratic Bulgaria“ and GERB, which has collected the necessary number of signatures.

However, the holding of the meeting depends on the presence of enough members of parliament. According to the Bulgarian National Radio, the participation of representatives of “Progressive Bulgaria“ is important for ensuring a quorum.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, bntnews.bg