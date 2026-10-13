Iliana Yotova awards three officers with the Presidential Badge

The Head of State Iliana Yotova will award three Bulgarian officers with the Presidential Badge of Honor. The ceremony will take place in the Coat of Arms Hall at “Dondukov“ 2 at 12:00.

Major Marin Taskov will receive the award for demonstrated high professionalism and significant contribution to the management of critical situations related to fires.

Lieutenant Colonel Dimitar Metaksov will also be awarded the Badge of Honor. In his case, the award is for high professionalism and significant contribution to guaranteeing the sovereignty of airspace and national security.

Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Metodi Nikolov will be awarded for his significant contribution to the development of the Air Force of the Republic of Bulgaria and for raising their prestige.

Award also for the National Museum of Military History

The National Museum of Military History is also a recipient of the Presidential Badge of Honor. The award was presented in connection with the 110th anniversary of the institution's founding and for its long-standing contribution to the preservation of national memory, the history of the Bulgarian Army and military-patriotic activity.

When presenting the award, Iliyana Yotova stated: “The National Museum of Military History is an institution of the Bulgarian military spirit and the strength that turned us into a nation.“

The museum's anniversary was marked with the exhibition “Kaleidoscope of Memory“, which presented artifacts related to the military history of Bulgaria.

Sources: bta.bg