The ruling "Progressive Bulgaria" failed the extraordinary session of the parliament for the pardoned drug lord

The parliament did not gather a quorum for the extraordinary session scheduled for today. 87 deputies registered in the plenary hall, while at least 121 deputies are needed to start work.

According to BGNES data, 14 deputies from „Progressive Bulgaria“ participated in the registration, 25 from GERB-SDF, 17 from DPS, 16 from „Democratic Bulgaria“, 13 from „Continuing the change“ and two from “Vazrazhdane“.

Only one item on the agenda

The extraordinary meeting was convened with a single item - a hearing on the case of Ognyan Atanasov. It was planned to hear the Director General of the General Directorate “Execution of Sentences“ Ivaylo Yordanov, the head of the Sofia Prison Svetoslav Penov and former head of the prison.

The questions are related to the preparation and verification of medical reports and information about Atanasov's behavior during his stay in prison, as well as his pardon by decree of December 5, 2022. The request for the hearing was submitted by Asen Vassilev and a group of MPs on October 8.

The initiative was announced by “We continue the change“ and supported by signatures from MPs from “Democratic Bulgaria“ and GERB. On October 6, Assen Vassilev stated: “We have the assurance of the other political forces in the National Assembly“ that they will support the extraordinary session.

Due to the lack of a quorum, the hearing was not held, and the planned parliamentary investigation into the case remained without results.

Sources: bgnes.bg, bta.bg, mediapool.bg