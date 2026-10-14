An ancient necropolis with 135 graves was discovered in Stara Zagora

New discoveries during rescue archaeological research by RIM - Stara Zagora, conducted on a site designated for the construction of a residential building with garages, which is located at 91 "Tsar Ivan Asen II" Street. The plot falls in the southwestern part of the AR Augusta Trayana - Vereya - Stara Zagora, outside the fortress walls of the ancient city.

In the process of the study, remains from several construction periods were discovered: the end of the 2nd - 4th centuries; 4th-5th centuries; XVII-XVIII centuries and the end of the XIX - XX centuries.

The greatest interest is the registered necropolis from the end of the II-V centuries, consisting of 135 burial facilities of several types: ordinary burial pits with cremation; ordinary burial pits covered with tegulae (tiles); ordinary burial pits covered with bricks; ordinary burial pits covered with stone slabs and ordinary burial pits without a cover. Two burial rites were also practiced, with four of the burials involving cremation, and the rest - with burial.

During the investigation of a child's grave, oriented with the head to the west and the feet to the east, one coin and two gold earrings were discovered as grave goods. The coin is an antoninian of Emperor Aurelian, minted in Serdica in 274-275. The burial facility is also dated to this period.