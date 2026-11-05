Agreement for railway employees to be prepared within a week

An agreement guaranteeing employees’ rights upon the entry of the new railway operator „Ivkoni Express“ must be prepared for signing within a week. The decision was made at a working meeting between Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev, representatives of BDZ, the National Railway Infrastructure Company, and the private carrier.

The document must set out three main principles – preserving working conditions and social benefits, the voluntary transfer of personnel, and the rule that „the employee follows the service“ when a specific activity is transferred to the new operator.

„The most important thing is for people to have security and peace of mind. If we guarantee that their rights and benefits are preserved, they will know what to expect and will be able to perform their duties calmly,“ Georgi Peev said.

The minister also stressed the need for employees to receive clear information about the conditions under which they will continue working. The topic was also discussed at a previous meeting with trade union organizations in the railway sector, where staffing, social rights, and the need for qualified personnel were examined.

BDZ will also sell tickets for the private operator

In the first months after „Ivkoni Express“ enters the market, tickets for its trains will be sold through BDZ’s system. Thus, the state-owned carrier will handle ticket sales both for its own trains and for those of the private operator.

At the same time, final testing of the two ticketing systems is continuing. The integration between them is expected to be completed in early April 2027.

Funding will depend on the work performed

The mechanism for distributing state funding was also discussed at the meeting. According to Peev, the funds will be distributed proportionally to the work performed, with the two operators treated equally.

Alongside the preparation of the agreement, the remaining elements of the transition to the new model are also being finalized. Contracts for public passenger rail services are due to begin being implemented on December 13, 2026, with BDZ and „Ivkoni Express“ operating simultaneously on different routes.

According to the transport minister, the staff shortage in the sector makes it necessary to guarantee not only the required number of employees but also their qualifications. This is related to fulfilling the commitments to the state and ensuring the normal operation of the railway service.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, economic.bg