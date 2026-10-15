Rumen Radev demands moratorium on attacks on ships

Attacks on civilian and commercial ships in the Black Sea are unacceptable and must stop. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev before the meeting of the European Council in Brussels. He expects support from the member states for the memorandum proposed by Bulgaria to end the attacks.

„These attacks are unacceptable and we will make maximum efforts. I expect solidarity from all our European partners to accept this memorandum that we propose to stop attacks on civilian ships“, said Radev, quoted by bTV.

According to him, Bulgaria and Romania are preparing a joint initiative before the EU Council. Radev has spoken with the Romanian Prime Minister, and his next step is a conversation with the President of Romania. Turkey may also be involved in the initiative.

Discussing a stationary or rotational option

The proposal is to define the Black Sea as a space in which commercial and civilian ships are not to be attacked. Radev stressed that the sea is an important strategic corridor for the supply of food, fertilizers and energy resources, on which millions of people depend.

The three countries are also discussing the organization of the joint initiative related to a NATO headquarters. According to Radev, two options are still being considered – the headquarters to be stationary or to work on a rotational basis.

„We still have to clarify how to organize the deployment“, the Prime Minister pointed out.

There is still no definitive data on the origin of the drones

Radev announced that it has not been established what kind of drones hit the ships in the Bulgarian economic zone of the Black Sea. The ship „Chelsea 3“ is expected to be towed to the port in Burgas for repairs. An inspection will be carried out there, during which remains of the devices used may be found.

„We have a hypothesis that it is logical that the attacks come from Russia, because there is no way Ukraine can attack its own ships and crews. "But there is no definitive evidence," Radev said.

The Prime Minister also said that Bulgaria participates in the Black Sea mine action group and maintains a channel of communication with the Russian Federation. According to him, this channel should be expanded with specific measures and proposals aimed at ending the strikes.