Andrey Gyurov: Security is important, not pointing the finger of blame

Presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov described the government's and the president's reaction to the threats to security in the Black Sea as “too late and chaotic“. He spoke on the “120 Minutes“ program remotely from Burgas, before one of his final election meetings.

Gyurov said that the request for NATO aircraft to assist in intercepting drones and the decision to participate in the Alliance's anti-drone defense are measures that should have been taken earlier. According to him, in the event of data on security breaches and expected escalation, the authorities must act preventively.

Call for consultations under Article 4

The candidate insisted that consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty should be among the first steps in the event of such a threat. According to him, through them, Bulgaria should seek additional capabilities, support from allies and information from partner services in connection with the attacks.

„The evidence is for the court. It is important to ensure the security of Bulgarian citizens“, said Gyurov.

He said that according to a conclusion of the European Council, Russia was involved in the attacks on four ships. Gyurov said that for him the main issue is the protection of citizens, transport routes and the economy, and not the public designation of the perpetrator by the president.

According to him, the insecurity in the Black Sea is already having economic consequences. Gyurov said farmers have reported ships refusing to enter Bulgarian territorial waters, while their produce remains in warehouses. He added that rail links to Romania and Serbia are also being disrupted for extended periods.

The candidate said that around 1.2 million people are employed in manufacturing, trade and transport. He said the ongoing uncertainty could lead to higher insurance and transport costs, lower incomes and fewer jobs.

Position on Russia, Fuels and the Euro

Gyurov described the deal between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin on diesel as naive. He said that prices had risen immediately after its announcement and that it was uncertain whether the agreed quantities could be delivered or would significantly affect the market.

Regarding a possible conversation with Vladimir Putin, Gyurov said that he would support it only if the attacks on ships in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone stopped and if Russia made a clear request to end the threats to Bulgaria and the European Union.

He also said that Bulgaria should have adopted the euro in 2009 and identified the additional deficits and loans offered by the government as a factor that increases inflationary pressures.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg