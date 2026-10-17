Barcelona beat Betis in a goal show

Barcelona defeated Real Betis 5-2 in a spectacular match from the ninth round of La Liga, played at the “La Cartuja“ stadium in Seville. The Catalans took an early lead, conceded an equalizer, but gradually imposed their offensive superiority and maintained their perfect start to the championship.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a long-range shot. Real Betis responded in the 27th minute when Valentin Gomez intercepted Pablo Fornals' cross after a corner and equalized.

Barcelona took the lead again four minutes before the break. Rodri headed in a corner kick, and a short while later, Giovanni Lo Celso's goal for the home team was ruled out after a VAR review for handball during the attack. The score was 2-1 to the visitors at half-time.

Gabriel Jesus extended Barcelona's lead to 3-1 in the 51st minute after an assist from Lamine Yamal. Real Betis returned the intrigue just two minutes later when Abde Ezalzuly received a pass from Giovanni Lo Celso and reduced the deficit with a shot from outside the penalty area.

The goal left the home team a man down. Facundo Bernal was sent off in the 54th minute for a foul during the ensuing scuffle. This made things easier for Barcelona, who restored the two-goal lead in the 62nd minute through Eric Garcia. The defender scored from close range after a set piece.

The final 5:2 was made by Dani Olmo in the 81st minute with a precise shot from the edge of the penalty area.

In the end, Eric Garcia left the field injured after Barcelona coach Hansi Flick had already used all his substitutions, and the Catalans finished the match with ten players.

The success is Barcelona's ninth consecutive since the start of the La Liga season. Hansi Flick's team maintained their leading position, while Real Betis suffered their first loss after a strong series that included a 5:2 victory over Osasuna and a 3:2 victory over Porto in the Champions League.