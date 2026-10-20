Two Bulgarian drone systems are already monitoring the Black Sea

Two Bulgarian drone systems are already monitoring the territorial sea, and a third is expected to be deployed by the end of the week. This was announced by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov at a briefing dedicated to security measures after the attacks on merchant ships near the Bulgarian coast.

One system belongs to the Joint Special Operations Command, and the other - to the Land Forces. They perform reconnaissance missions from the air, monitoring different areas of the territorial sea.

The third system will have radar equipment

„What they perform as missions is aerial reconnaissance. We monitor our territorial sea in different zones, changing them“, said Dimitar Stoyanov.

The third unmanned system being prepared will have broader intelligence capabilities. According to the minister, it will be equipped with optical, infrared and radar equipment.

“It has much greater intelligence capabilities – with optical, infrared and radar equipment. With each passing day, we are increasing our capabilities“, Stoyanov pointed out.

In parallel with the Bulgarian surveillance equipment, NATO has sent an allied reconnaissance aircraft. The decision was made after Bulgaria requested additional capabilities for surveillance and airspace protection.

The aircraft is a US Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon. Stoyanov specified that the national flag of the aircraft does not change the allied nature of the mission.

Two allied teams assist Bulgaria

„The fact that it has a flag of a specific country does not mean that the vehicle is not allied. It operates in our space within NATO“, the minister explained.

Two allied teams are also operating in the country, providing assistance to the Bulgarian authorities. Among the specialists are experts whose activities are related to the study of drones and explosive materials.

Information from the reconnaissance aircraft is shared within NATO and, if necessary, reaches the competent Bulgarian structures. Bulgaria also has its own means of monitoring the maritime situation of the Navy and the Maritime Administration.

According to Stoyanov, these capabilities need modernization. Various technological solutions are being considered for protecting the coast and territorial waters, but some of them require significant investments. The minister also pointed out the importance of the funds provided for defense in the 2027 budget.

The Military Prosecutor's Office is investigating the case of the “Chelsea 3“

Stoyanov also commented on the remains found on board the “Chelsea 3“ ship, which was towed to the port in Burgas after an attack. He called for no preliminary conclusions to be drawn as to whether these are parts of a drone, an explosive device or other objects.

“Let's let the investigative authorities do their job. I have no information about what the remains are exactly and what they are about,“ the minister said.

The Military Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation into the incident, and officers of the “Military Police“ are participating in it. If necessary, the Navy may also be involved.