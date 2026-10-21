Innovative solutions for the development of the water and sanitation sector and exchange of practical experience. This is the purpose of the visit of the Deputy Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Pavleta Pelovska, to Valencia, Spain. She is on a working visit to the Spanish city together with representatives of 15 Bulgarian water and sanitation operators. The visit is within the framework of the “Digital Europe“ program, which in Bulgaria is managed by the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation, and finances projects in the water and sanitation sector.

During the visit, they spoke with representatives of Spanish companies in the water and sanitation sector to learn about their international experience and technological capabilities.

“With the Spanish colleagues, we discussed the ways and innovative methods for identifying applicable solutions to improve the work of the water and sanitation sector. We were presented with a number of good practices that will be useful for building a clear vision for the digital future of the water sector in Bulgaria“, explained the Deputy Minister. According to her, the strategic partnership with Spanish colleagues will be a good tool for laying the foundations for the sustainable digital transformation of the water and sanitation sector in Bulgaria.

“Important for the modernization of the water and sanitation infrastructure in our country is the qualitative and rational management of water and sanitation networks, the control of systems and monitoring, as well as making more informed operational decisions“, explained Pelovska. And she added: “Because digital transformation is not just a matter of technology – it requires vision, leadership, prepared teams and capacity for change.“