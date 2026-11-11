42.4% of Bulgarians cannot cover an unexpected expense

In 2025, 42.4% of Bulgaria’s population was unable to cover an unexpected financial expense using their own funds. This places the country third in the European Union on this indicator, according to Eurostat data.

The situation is less favourable only in Greece, where the share reaches 50.5%, and in Latvia, at 43.7%. Lithuania follows Bulgaria with 41.1%.

The level in Bulgaria is 13.2 percentage points above the European Union average. In 2025, 29.2% of the bloc’s residents were unable to meet an unexpected expense without relying on a loan or financial assistance from other people.

Improvement compared with 2024

The data show a 3.2 percentage-point decline in Bulgaria’s share over one year. In 2024, the country ranked first in the EU, with 45.6% of the population lacking the necessary financial reserve.

An improvement was also recorded at European Union level. The average share fell from 30% in 2024 to 29.2% in 2025. Nevertheless, nearly three in every ten Europeans continue to experience difficulties when an unexpected expense arises.

Lowest share in the Netherlands

At the other end of the ranking is the Netherlands, where 15.3% of the population cannot cope with an unexpected financial expense. Malta and Czechia follow, both at 18.7%.

The indicator covers households’ ability to cover a necessary expense arising suddenly using their own funds. Examples include urgent medical treatment, major home repairs or the replacement of a damaged household appliance.

“The ability to cope with unexpected events can contribute to a sense of security and thus influence quality of life,” Eurostat notes.

According to the European statistical office, economic security includes both the ability to cover unforeseen expenses and regular financial obligations.

Sources: nova.bg, ec.europa.eu