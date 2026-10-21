In September, annual inflation in Bulgaria was about 5.7%, and the accumulated increase in price for the last five years reached over 42% according to NSI data. What is behind these numbers, which goods and services continue to increase in price and where is the inflation hidden, which the family budget feels more strongly than the official statistics? The topic in the program “Social Network” on NOVA NEWS is commented on by financial analyst Desislava Nikolova.

“Personal inflation is much higher than that provided by official statistics, because official statistics cover a basket of 800 goods and services. Some are constantly getting more expensive, others are getting cheaper”, she said.

“It is striking that a very large part of food products are priced much higher than in Italy, for example. In addition to the price level, the quality is also impressive, because it is really very low. We pay a hidden price. We consume goods and services of lower quality, and at the same time we pay a higher price for them”, the expert believes.

According to her, consumers could also regulate prices independently, without relying on the state.

”This happens when they refuse to buy”, the financial analyst also said.