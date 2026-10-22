Bulgarian headed the Supervisory Board of the International Fiscal Association (IFA)

Bulgarian lawyer and expert in international tax law Valentin Savov was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the International Fiscal Association (IFA) – a global organization that brings together leading specialists in the field of international tax law and tax policy.

For the first time since the founding of IFA in 1938, a Bulgarian has headed one of the organization's top governing bodies.

The election took place on October 18, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia, within the framework of the 78th annual IFA Congress, which brings together leading tax experts, representatives of business, government administrations, academia and international organizations from around the world.

Nearly 90 years of international authority

Founded in 1938 in The Hague, the Netherlands, the International Fiscal Association is the oldest and one of the most influential global professional organizations dedicated to international and comparative tax law.

Today, IFA unites over 13,000 members from more than 110 countries and has over 70 national chapters around the world.

Its members include leading tax lawyers, university professors, judges, representatives of tax administrations, international institutions, multinational companies and consulting organizations.

IFA occupies a special place in the international tax community as an independent and neutral platform for academic and professional dialogue. Through its global congresses, scientific research, publications and expert discussions, the organization contributes to the development of international taxation principles and the search for solutions to the complex challenges facing the global tax system.

Bulgarian Representation

As Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Valentin Savov will lead the body charged with supervising and advising the IFA Executive Board, including on matters related to the management and strategic development of the organization.

His election is a recognition of his long-standing international activity and contribution to the development of professional cooperation in the field of international tax law.

Valentin Savov is a lawyer with extensive international experience, acquired in Bulgaria, the Netherlands and Japan. He holds a Master of Laws degree from Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski“ and a Master's degree in International Tax Law from Leiden University in the Netherlands.

His professional activities cover international taxation, tax treaties, transfer pricing and consulting for international companies and investors.

The election of Valentin Savov as Chairman of the IFA Supervisory Board is a significant recognition not only of his professional expertise, but also of Bulgaria's place in the international legal and tax community.