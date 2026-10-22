President Iliyana Yotova condemned the actions of an employee of the National Security Service towards journalist Sonya Koltuklieva. She described the reaction as “unacceptable and excessive“ and stated that such behavior cannot be justified by the performance of official duties.

“Journalists must be able to do their work freely and without fear. I urgently await the report from the investigation assigned to the case, a full clarification of the circumstances and taking responsibility for any violations found," said Iliyana Yotova.

The President also called for responsibility, restraint and strict compliance with the laws in the context of an election campaign, when political tension is high.

How the incident happened

The incident occurred in front of the headquarters of “Progressive Bulgaria“ in Sofia. A video clip released in the public domain shows an NSO employee pushing Sonya Koltuklieva, after which she falls to the sidewalk.

The security forces intervened after the journalist opened the door of a service car in which the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mikhaila Dotsova, was getting in.

The National Security Service announced that it had ordered an immediate and thorough inspection of the actions of its employees. They indicated that if actions are found that do not correspond to what is necessary in the specific situation, the strictest measures will be taken. The Military Prosecutor's Office has also been notified of the case.

The NSO also stated that the privacy of the protected persons must be respected and that attempts to violate it require actions by the officers according to the law.

The inspection continues

According to information from bTV, Sonya Koltuklieva was taken to the Military Prosecutor's Office for questioning. At the moment, no results of the NSO inspection have been announced and it has not been indicated whether disciplinary or other actions will be taken against the officer.

Iliyana Yotova expects the report to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident and to show whether violations were committed. The subsequent institutional reaction will also depend on the results of the inspection.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, lupa.bg