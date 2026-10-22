NSO called for respect for the privacy of persons protected by the service

Regarding an incident involving employees of the National Security Service (NSS) and a representative of the PIK Information Agency during an event attended by persons protected by the service, the NSS states the following:



The National Security Service has reviewed the video footage distributed by the PIK Information Agency and other media sources, which show an incident involving employees of the National Security Service.



The NSS leadership has ordered an immediate and thorough investigation of the actions of the security officers that led to this incident. If actions are found that do not correspond to the necessity arising from the situation, the strictest measures will be taken. The competent Military Prosecutor's Office has also been notified of the case.



At the same time, the National Security Service calls for the privacy of the persons protected by the service to be respected and reminds that attempts to violate it require actions by NSO employees according to law.



The leadership of the National Security Service has taken all necessary actions to fully clarify the case.