Important news in FAKTI on 22.10.2026

First words of Mayor Mumun after the interrogation: The use of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a bat continues

"What can I say, what happened? The second and third series continues, after yesterday and the day before yesterday. Today in Kardzhali, the use of the Ministry of Internal Affairs as a bat continues" – These were the first words of the mayor of Kardzhali Erol Mumun, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Parvan Simeonov: These presidential elections may not be for the hard cores

These presidential elections will be interesting - they may not be for the lowest turnout and may not be for the hard cores.

Radev sent an open address to the political groups in the EP for the adopted resolution on the Black Sea

Prime Minister Rumen Radev sent an open address to the political groups in the European Parliament (EP) through its President Roberta Metsola. The reason is the resolution adopted today by the EP, which expresses support and solidarity with Bulgaria's actions to investigate drone attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea and rescue the distressed crews, but at the last minute unfounded and manipulative suggestions regarding the Bulgarian government were added to it, the government press service reported, quoted by BTA.

Sonya Koltuklieva is in hospital after contact with an employee of the National Security Service VIDEO

Journalist Sonia Koltuklieva had physical contact with an employee of the National Security Service after an event in Sofia. The incident occurred in the area of “Hristo Botev“ Boulevard, after the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova got into a car.

Prof. Pirgova: PP and DB are hesitating whether to make another alliance with Borisov and Peevski, and fight Radev

“I agree with Rumen Radev's thesis that this is not the time for amateurs and politicians who do not have enough experience. The government is doing its job.“ This was stated by political scientist Prof. Maria Pirgova in the program “The Day Live“ on NOVA NEWS.

According to her, it is normal for the government to fight corruption and receive sharp reactions. “The government's actions will rather mobilize citizens who have no intention of tolerating the corruption and thuggery of the MRF any longer. It is true that Delyan Peevski hid for a while, now he has shown himself again, but he is no longer a factor in the state. "No institution should take into account his behavior, the elections or anything else," said the political scientist.

Rumen Radev has many enemies and everyone will rally behind Boyko Borisov and Delyan Peevski to fight Radev, who is against them," commented Pirgova.

FROM SGP: The possible extradition of Iva Mihailova is unacceptable

The possible extradition of Iva Mihailova is unacceptable. This is the opinion of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, informs bTV.

Sofia City Prosecutor's Office will protest the early release of the person convicted of the death of Milen Tsvetkov

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office (SGP) will file a protest against the ruling of the Sofia City Court, which allowed the conditional early release of Kristian Nikolov, convicted of causing the death of journalist Milen Tsvetkov in a car accident. This was announced by the institution's press center, quoted by BTA.

Radoslav Revanski before the court: Don't play with political peace. They're playing with fire

„Don't play with political peace! They're playing with fire!“. This was stated by the mayor of Belitsa, Radoslav Revanski, upon entering the courtroom in Burgas, quoted by novini.bg.

Andrei Gyurov: The power is probably not in very safe hands. Trust in the "Radev" cabinet has fallen dramatically

I think I'll leave the qualifications aside, but we see that in the short time that Rumen Radev's government has been in power, trust in it has fallen dramatically. On the contrary, during the rule of our caretaker cabinet, trust in the government had increased. This was said in "Face to Face" on bTV by presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov, quoted by novini.bg. He commented on Prime Minister Rumen Radev's words from earlier today "The world is on fire right now and it's not the time for amateurs at the top of the state. Bulgaria must be in safe hands", with which the Prime Minister confirmed the support of "Progressive Bulgaria" for the candidacy of Iliana Yotova for head of state.

Rumen Radev: The EP is being used as an instrument by Bulgarian MEPs with lost political legitimacy

The European Parliament, unfortunately, is being used as an instrument by Bulgarian MEPs with limited political legitimacy in their own country to conduct a doomed election campaign at the national level. This is how Prime Minister Rumen Radev commented on the EP resolution criticizing the Bulgarian government for Sofia's weak diplomatic reaction to Russia over the attacks in the Black Sea, quoted by BNT.

"And let me tell you about this unacceptable ignorance and manipulation. And our same MEPs, due to their own ignorance and manipulativeness, are misleading their colleagues from the European Parliament. Imagine, the European Parliament is ordering a sovereign state Bulgaria when to take what decisions. I mean by what date, within what period we should become members of the NATO initiative. The European Union is ordering us to join the NATO initiative to combat drones, given that the Minister of Defense very clearly said when we would join. And most importantly. This initiative was introduced back in February 2025 and announced. Can you imagine? And the governments of these MEPs of ours did nothing for two years. And now they are telling us: “You do it on time“. Do you understand the whole bankruptcy?”, the Prime Minister also commented.

We are also waiting for the expertise from our investigators, we are waiting for the expertise from the specialized team that came here from our partner and allied country. As soon as the conclusions of these expert reports are released, we will inform you, the Prime Minister said regarding the drone strikes in the Black Sea.

Radev: The group is alive and although in opposition, its leaders are hindering the fight against the oligarchy

„Progressive Bulgaria“ will support the presidential candidate pair Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev in the upcoming elections. This was announced by Prime Minister and party chairman Rumen Radev after a meeting of the party's Executive Council today, Nova TV reports. He also commented on the police actions against representatives of local authorities from the MRF, categorically rejecting the accusations that the ruling party is using the institutions for political pressure.

„The world is currently on fire and this is not the time for amateurs at the top of the state. Bulgaria must be in safe hands. That is why we from „Progressive Bulgaria“ will vote for Mrs. Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev - for peace and security. This is our decision“, Radev said.

Erol Mumun: What necessitates the detention of a mayor on a signal from 2024? The situation in Kardzhali is intolerable

Today at around 10:00 am, law enforcement officers came to my office in the Kardzhali Municipality and showed me a detention order. When I asked what required me to be detained and searched, I was explained that this was ordered under the Ministry of Interior Law. This was stated at a briefing by the mayor of Kardzhali, Erol Mumun, quoted by Novini.bg.

Kostadinov seeks support for a family that dreams of a child

The presidential candidate addressed all his followers on the social network Facebook. The reason is the search for help for a family that dreams of a child. Kostadinov, who is known for his responsiveness when it comes to supporting those in need, has once again not remained indifferent. However, this time a political case - a bat prevents him from bringing his case to the end.

The amount of the minimum wage for next year and changes in tax laws are up for discussion in the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation

The amount of the minimum wage from January 1, 2027 and changes in a number of tax laws will be discussed at a meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation on Friday, October 23. This was announced by the press service of the Council of Ministers, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

Aiten Sabri: Why are only mayors of the DPS under attack?

„Why are only mayors of the DPS subject to such actions?“ – This question was raised by the Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly and the parliamentary group of the MRF Ayten Sabri after the mayor of Kardzhali Erol Mumun was taken for questioning.

Rumen Radev: A strong economy is the basis of strategic cooperation between Bulgaria and the US

When we talk about security and stability, a strong economy is of paramount importance. That is why economic relations are one of the pillars of our strategic cooperation with the US. American investments are a priority because they bring with them high technologies and successful models for the development of a modern economy. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during his meeting with the American-Central European Business Association “ACEVA“.

An adult man was accused of fornication with a 12-year-old girl in Lom

A 64-year-old man has been accused of committing fornication with a 12-year-old girl in Lom. At the request of the Montana District Prosecutor's Office, the court ruled that he remain in custody.

Stoyanov: 3.2 billion euros under SAFE are a chance for defense

3.2 billion euros under the European SAFE mechanism are an opportunity for Bulgaria to accelerate the acquisition of defense capabilities and develop the national defense industry. This was stated by Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov at the opening of the exhibition “Hemus 2026“ in Plovdiv.

With a voter turnout of 39.4%: Yotova-Valchev- 43.4%, Gyurov-Kandev - 28.9%, according to the "Measure" survey

If the presidential elections were in mid-October, 43.4% of voters would vote for Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev, 28.9% for Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, 10.2% for Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin, and 10.2% for Ivelin Mihaylov and Juliana Mateeva. 3.1%, for Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov – 2.9%, for Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova – 1.9%

A young man beat his mother and sent her to hospital with a head injury

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has brought a 23-year-old man to criminal responsibility for severely beating his mother in Sofia, the state prosecution announced.

Tsvetanov: I am talking to GERB mayors, but that does not mean that I will steal them from Borisov

The Leader of "Republicans for Bulgaria" Tsvetan Tsvetanov, who is a former interior minister and a former close associate of Boyko Borisov, categorically denied that he advises and helps "Progressive Bulgaria" in the creation of party structures in the country.

The Ohrid Court acquitted Angelov and Spaseski for Pendikov

The Ohrid Main Court acquitted Borche Angelov and Iliya Spaseski in the case of the attack on Hristiyan Pendikov. The decision was made during the new trial, returned by the Court of Appeal in Bitola after appeals by the prosecution and the defense.

Kornelia Ninova: The issue of prices is getting out of control and turning into hysterical screaming from the screen

The issue of prices is getting out of control and turning into hysterical screaming from the screen. Result - none. It even has the opposite effect: prices continue to rise.

API lays off 420 employees from the toll administration

A total of 420 employees of the National Toll Administration will be dismissed from the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency within the framework of an upcoming reform. It is planned that some of them will be given the opportunity to apply for jobs in the Ministry of Interior, the “Customs“ Agency or the National Revenue Agency.

5 violations in perfume stores in Sofia in just one day

5 violations in perfume and cosmetics stores were found by inspectors from the General Directorate of Fiscal Control (GDFK) at the National Revenue Agency. The inspections were carried out within one day in 10 locations in Sofia. The irregularities found are related to the reporting of sales and cash accounting - non-issuance of a fiscal receipt, lack of mandatory details in the cash receipts, difference between the actual cash balance and the amounts reported through the fiscal device, as well as the lack of a cob with cash receipts.