DPS: Mihaela Dotsova escaped as the last offender who pushes a person, causes pain and runs away

The DPS also demands the resignation of the Speaker of Parliament Mihaela Dotsova in connection with yesterday's incident in which journalist Sonya Koltuklieva was injured. This was announced in the National Assembly by the party's deputy Iskra Mihaylova, a FOCUS reporter reported.

"We interpret what happened last night as an extremely dangerous trend of using violence. It coincides with many other moments that we will not talk about today, because this topic in itself is very important. But in addition, there were two elements in the position of all colleagues. One was that the NSO attacked a Bulgarian citizen, a woman, even if her behavior was in some way contrary to their protocols. Inappropriate violence is violence," she added.

According to Mihaylova, the entire parliamentary group of the MRF joins the petition for Dotsova's resignation. The party also insists on the resignation of Major General Tonev, who, according to her, also violated the principles of a democratic state.

Shortly before that, the head of state Iliyana Yotova stated that she would demand the resignation of the head of the NSO.

"Mihaela Dotsova escaped as the latest offender who pushes a person, causes pain and runs away. The first person in the state showed how he treats the citizens of this country, regardless of whether it is a journalist who may ask uncomfortable questions, or simply a person who walks along the sidewalk where the Speaker of the National Assembly walks. I have been protected by the NSO and I know very well that the protected person can react in such cases. Whoever and whatever says that these were only the rules of the NSO, it is not so. There is also humanity here, and this humanity is missing", emphasized Iskra Mihaylova.

FOCUS recalls that the request for Dotsova's resignation was submitted by the GERB parliamentary group. "We call on and expect colleagues to support this request and we will also submit a request for an extraordinary session of the National Assembly next Tuesday at 9:00", said Denitsa Sacheva.