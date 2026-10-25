Road conditions: repairs, traffic and restrictions in our country

Repairs and temporary restrictions continue to hinder traffic on main roads and motorways in the country. The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency warns of sections with single-lane traffic, reduced speed and temporary organization.

On the “Hemus“ motorway at the “Topli Dol“ tunnel, if necessary, two lanes can be provided for the direction with more intense traffic, while traffic in the opposite direction waits. In the Muhovo area, between km 44+400 and km 46+480 in the direction of Burgas, a road section in the emergency lane is being secured. Between km 55+627 and km 60+600 in the direction of Sofia, the speed is limited to 100 km/h.

On Sunday between 14:00 and 21:00, the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons on “Hemus“ from the “Botevgrad“ junction at km 47+060 towards Sofia is restricted. The RIA calls on drivers to “drive at a reasonable speed“ and to observe the temporary signaling.

Restrictions on second-class and third-class roads

Due to a landslide, traffic on road III-308 Karash - Hubavene is restricted. The detour for those traveling from Roman to Karash is via Yablanitsa, Osikovska Lakavitsa and Praveshka Lakavitsa, and from Sofia and Lovech – via Yablanitsa, Roman and Hubavene.

On road II-16 in the area of Bov station, traffic is bidirectional in one lane due to construction activities. On the “Republika“ pass in the direction of Veliko Tarnovo there is also phased traffic in one lane due to pavement repairs.

There are also restrictions on road III-164 Svoge – Buchin pass, where trucks over 12 tons are not allowed due to landslide reinforcement. On road III-906 Gyulovtsa – On the I-9 road, traffic is staggered in one lane, and the speed is limited to 40 km/h.

Borders and Danube Bridge

According to the latest published information from the “Border Police“, the most intense traffic is for trucks exiting Bulgaria through the “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“ border checkpoints. Data for the remaining checkpoints with Romania indicate normal traffic.

The ferry connections Oryahovo – Beket and Svishtov – Zimnich remain suspended due to the low level of the Danube. A new temporary organization is planned on the Danube Bridge near Ruse between October 26 and 29, when a section of the left lane will be closed, and vehicles will pass in both directions in the free lane at intervals.

Traffic police, fire department and conditions in the mountains

For the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Interior reports 23 serious road accidents with 26 injuries and no fatalities. In Sofia, one serious and 36 minor accidents were registered, in which one person was injured. Since the beginning of October, there have been 491 serious accidents, with 39 fatalities and 601 injuries.

The last published operational summary of the Directorate General for Fire Safety and Population Protection is at 06:00 on October 24.

Mostly sunny weather is expected in the mountains. At 1200 meters the temperature will be around 14 degrees, and at 2000 meters – around 7 degrees. The wind will be light to moderate, mainly from the south. In the afternoon over the massifs in Southwestern Bulgaria the cloudiness will increase, and in some places light rain is possible. In the lowlands and valleys in the morning fog and reduced visibility are likely.

Sources: trafik.bg, bta.bg, actualno.com