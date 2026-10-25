Election day for president and vice president has begun

Election day for the president and vice president of Bulgaria began at 7:00 a.m. Voting continues until 8:00 p.m., and if there are still voters waiting in front of a polling station, it may be extended, but not later than 9:00 p.m.

“Voting begins at 7:00 a.m. and ends at 8:00 p.m., but not later than 9:00 p.m., when there are voters who have not voted in front of the polling station“, the Central Election Commission states in the voting schedule.

27 couples participate in the elections

Bulgarian citizens are electing a head of state and vice president from among 27 presidential candidate couples. About 6.59 million adult citizens are included in the electoral lists, and 46,001 people will vote for the first time.

9,373 polling stations with machine voting have been opened in the country. 2,249 of them have two devices, with the total number of machines being 11,622. Machine voting is provided for in sections with over 300 voters, while in the smallest sections paper ballots are used.

Voting abroad

Bulgarians abroad vote in 613 sections located in 60 countries. Election day abroad begins and ends according to local time, with the same order for extension until 9:00 p.m. if there are voters waiting.

After the end of voting, the section commissions will count the ballots and draw up the protocols. The CEC must announce the final results, the winner and whether there will be a second round by October 27.

If no presidential candidate pair is elected in the first round, the runoff will be held on November 1.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg, btvnovinite.bg