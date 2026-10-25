Artist and teacher Prof. Marin Kotsev passed away

On October 23, the artist and long-time teacher at the National Academy of Arts, Prof. Marin Kotsev, passed away. His death was announced by the Department of “Design for the Children's Environment and Computer Games“ of the National Academy of Arts.

“With his long-term creative and teaching career, he left a lasting mark on the development of art education and in the memory of generations of students and colleagues“, the department stated. They expressed their condolences to his family and loved ones.

His path in art and education

Marin Kotsev was born in 1940 in Oryahovo. In 1965, he graduated with a degree in “Decorative and monumental painting“ at the Higher Institute of Fine Arts “Nikolay Pavlovich“ in Sofia, where his teacher is Prof. Bogdanov.

Kotsev has dedicated a long-standing part of his professional career to teaching at the National Academy of Arts. He is associated with the education of generations of students, to whose artistic development he also contributes as a practicing artist.

Since 1975 he has been a member of the Union of Bulgarian Artists, section “Monumental Arts“. Thus, his professional career encompasses both artistic practice and academic education.