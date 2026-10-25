The presidential elections are also being held on the ship "Druzhba", which is sailing on the high seas to the Georgian port of Batumi. There are 25 sailors on board, and the voting is organized by a 9-member sectional election commission. A separate voting screen has also been set up.

The vote on the ship is being held only with paper ballots. After the end of the voting, the result will be transmitted electronically to the Regional Election Commission in Burgas, and the original election papers will be handed over after the ship arrives on shore.

Fifth year with an election section on board

On the "Druzhba" elections have been held for five years. In previous votes on board, 100% voter turnout was recorded. The practice is also maintained in the vote for president and vice president.

In preparation for the previous vote, assistant captain Alexander Petkovski said: „For our crew, this is the third vote, and in the last 6-7 years elections have been regularly held on the ship. People want to vote and the turnout is full.“

The ship „Druzhba“ maintains a regular course between Burgas and Batumi. Due to the route, the crew is often out of the country on election day, but the opening of a section on board allows sailors to exercise their right to vote.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, zonaburgas.bg, bnrnews.bg