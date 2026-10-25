The leader of the French party "Patriots" Florian Filippo described as "insane" the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for long-term funding for the Ukrainian army. Filippo, who is a candidate for the presidential election in France in 2027, demanded that Paris stop financial and military support for Kiev.

„Insane! Zelensky has just warned that he needs huge funds from partners for at least 10 years. Enough! Not a single euro for Ukraine!“

Filippo published his position on the social network X. He also said that if France agrees to such a commitment, it will lead to an additional financial burden on the country. The politician linked the military aid to allegations of widespread corruption in the system through which funds and weapons are provided to Ukraine.

What Zelensky demanded

Zelensky said that Ukraine will need a strong army and funding to maintain it for at least 10 years. According to the Ukrainian president, this is necessary as part of future guarantees for the country's security after a possible agreement with Russia.

“Among the key conditions for a just peace is a strong Ukrainian army, with at least 10 years of funding to maintain it“, Zelensky said, quoted by “Ukrinform“. He also pointed to the need for stronger air defense and a clear mechanism for responding to new Russian aggression.

The topic of long-term costs comes against the backdrop of commitments already made by European countries. The European Union is planning a €90 billion loan to support Ukraine in 2026 and 2027, with part of the funds earmarked for the country's budget and defense.

According to “Ukrainska Pravda“ Zelensky has asked European leaders for at least €70 billion in additional defense funding in 2027. European governments continue to discuss how to cover Kiev's needs, including through joint lending and using proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Filippo has long maintained a position against French arms supplies and financial assistance to Ukraine. His candidacy for the presidential election was announced in May 2026. He presents himself as a supporter of ending support for the war and of peace negotiations.

Sources: ukrinform.net, kyivpost.com, ledauphine.com