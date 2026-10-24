Footage shows those detained for the murder of Slavi Binev

Security footage shows the three men detained in connection with the murder of businessman Slavi Binev entering his home in the capital's Pavlovo district. The footage was provided to NOVA.

The men were arrested about an hour after the crime on the Trakia highway, in the area of the Trayanovi Vrata tunnel. Two of them have Turkish names, and the third has a Bulgarian ID card.

The detainees were guests of Binev and were involved in construction. They were building two complexes on the territory of Sofia. At the moment, there is no evidence of a connection between the murdered businessman and the company that carried out the construction work.

Two weapons were found during the arrest. One was thrown away before the car stopped, and the second was found in the bag of one of the men. All three had permits to possess weapons.

The Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior stated that at this stage there is not enough reason to speak of a contract killing. “There is not enough reason to speak of a contract killing“, he pointed out. Unsettled financial relations are considered as a suspected motive.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has opened pre-trial proceedings. It remains to be seen whether the three detainees will be charged and whether their detention will be extended to 72 hours.