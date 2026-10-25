A clash between two voters and a member of a polling station election commission took place in a polling station at the "Dimitar Matevski" Secondary School in the "Trakia" district of Plovdiv. The report was filed by other members of the commission, announced the chairman of the 16th Regional Election Commission - Plovdiv city Ivaylo Vassilev.

According to the members of the electoral commission, their colleague went outside the polling station, where he was noticed by a man and a woman. The two did not approve of his hat, which had a sign on it. Vassilev stated: “This is not about agitation or a call to vote.“

After the commission member returned to the polling station, the two voters followed him and started an argument with him. They tried to take his hat away, and during the ensuing push, he stumbled and hit another member of the SIC who was behind him.

A police officer was on the scene, who stopped the actions of the two voters and took them out of the polling station. Explanations were recorded from the three participants in the argument.

“It could have escalated, but thanks to the quick intervention of the Ministry of Internal Affairs officer, this did not happen“, said Ivaylo Vassilev. At the moment, there is no information about charges being filed in the case.