The decisive battle for the prosecutor quota in the Supreme Judicial Council is today

Prosecutors are voting again for four of their representatives in the Supreme Judicial Council. The vote began at 8:00 and is due to end at 18:00, with all 25 candidates participating again.

The re-voting came after the first round on October 24 ended without a candidate being elected. Out of a total of 1,567 prosecutors with the right to vote, 1,363 voted, and the actual ballots are 1,350. In order for a candidate to be elected in the first round, at least 676 votes were needed.

„They announce that in the election held on October 24, 2026, no candidates were elected for members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the prosecutors' quota“, announced the chairman of the election commission Emil Georgiev.

Petkov leads after the first round

Plamen Petkov from the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office received the most votes – 479. He is followed by Ivaylo Iliev from the Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office with 400 votes, Krasimira Filipova with 365 and Dobrinka Kalcheva from the Plovdiv Appellate Prosecutor's Office with 337 votes.

Among the candidates with closer results are also prosecutors from various prosecutor's offices in the country. However, the distribution of votes from the first round does not determine the elected members, since all candidates can again receive support in the second round.

Lower threshold for validity

The rules stipulate that the second round is regular if at least 33% of the prosecutors with the right to vote participate in it. In the first round, the requirement was for the participation of more than half of those included in the electoral lists.

According to the rules, the number of votes received in the second round is decisive. If four candidates are not elected with the required majority, the candidates with the most votes are considered elected. In the event of a tie, a draw is held.

Voting is conducted with paper ballots in 29 polling stations across the country. The opening of the ballot boxes, the counting and the verification of the ballots are carried out under video surveillance. The election commission must announce the results and its decision on the regularity of the election by 23:00.

After the prosecutorial vote, the elections for the remaining representatives of the professional quota are due. The general meeting of judges is scheduled for October 31, and the vote for their representatives in the SJC will be on November 7. The investigators will hold a general meeting on November 14 and will vote on November 21.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, segabg.com, bta.bg