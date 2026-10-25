GERB leader Boyko Borisov voted in Bankya in the presidential and vice-presidential elections. After exercising his right to vote, he stated that as the leader of a right-wing party he is obliged to participate in the elections.

„I, as the leader of a right-wing party, and this is one of the greatest values of democracy, am obliged to do so for myself. That's why I came and voted“, Borisov said.

Earlier in the day, during a meeting with young GERB supporters in Kyustendil, he stated that he will vote when he decides. „The day is long. So we will vote when we finish our work. "And I will vote, of course, when I decide," the party leader told BNT at the time.

Borisov rejected the claims that GERB is boycotting the presidential elections or putting pressure on voters, mayors and party structures. According to him, everyone has the right to decide for themselves whether and for whom to cast their vote.

He also commented on the low voter turnout. According to Borisov, the reason is the lack of a candidate who would unify the nation. "They don't see anything that would arouse emotion. This apathy and fear, perhaps - fear of the machines, of the repressions that we watched," he said, quoted by bTV.

27 presidential candidate pairs are participating in the first round, and about 6.59 million Bulgarian citizens have the right to vote. If no pair receives the necessary majority in the required turnout, a runoff will be held on November 1.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg