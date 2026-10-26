The Minister of Health is investigating the case of the deceased child in "Pirogov"

The Minister of Health has ordered an investigation into all the circumstances surrounding the death of the 10-year-old child in "Pirogov". It will be carried out in parallel with the investigation by the prosecutor's office, the Ministry of Health announced.

The incident occurred on October 24. According to the chronology presented by the health department, at 12:30 p.m. the 10-year-old boy was brought in his arms by his father to the emergency medical care branch in Etropole after falling from a tractor.

Upon admission, the child was conscious and able to communicate, with complaints of back and abdominal pain. After a medical examination, consultation with a specialist and emergency care, his condition was stabilized. At 12:53 p.m. the boy was transported by ambulance to the N. I. Pirogov University Hospital, accompanied by the doctor on duty and his mother.

The ambulance arrived at the hospital at 1:55 p.m. The child was registered and referred to the orthopedics and traumatology department.

Parallel checks and investigation

“Pirogov“ reported that upon arrival severe injuries incompatible with life were found. The hospital notified the prosecutor's office on October 24.

“The medical team fully implemented the established standards and emergency action protocols“, stated “Pirogov“.

The medical facility also stated that all measures permissible by modern medicine were taken to save the child's life and that the hospital is cooperating with the competent authorities.

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has initiated pre-trial proceedings for causing the death of a child as a result of ignorance or negligent performance of an occupation or other activity that represents a source of increased danger. At the moment, there is no information about any charges being filed or any specific person being found guilty.

The Ministry of Health is yet to clarify the circumstances surrounding the medical care and the organization of the actions, and the prosecutor's office is yet to establish the facts of the pre-trial proceedings.

Sources: bntnews.bg