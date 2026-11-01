Georgi Gospodinov: Soon the children will ask where you were

The writer Georgi Gospodinov comments on the runoff for president and vice president held on November 1. “We have decided the next five years. Soon the children will ask where you were on November 1, 2026“, he wrote on Facebook.

In his publication, Gospodinov emphasizes the indifference and silence of people who state that they do not want war and drones, but according to him, through their passivity they contribute to the return of an unwanted political model.

“The sleep of societies gives birth to dictatorships“, writes Georgi Gospodinov.

The writer asks whether the lack of a position is dictated by fear, conjuncture or by the fear of being attacked in personal messages. His comment is related to the results of the presidential vote and the responsibility that, in his opinion, voters bear towards future generations.

Sources: novini.bg