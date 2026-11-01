Krum Zarkov: The restoration of the BSP is going according to plan

The restoration of the BSP is going according to plan, including with internal organizational reform. This was stated by the leader of the party Krum Zarkov to BNT.

He expressed support for Iliana Yotova, who, according to him, will be a moderate and dialogical president. “We can be proud of the first woman elected president of Bulgaria“, Zarkov stated.

According to him, Yotova will fulfill what she has written during the election campaign. Zarkov added that he admires the dedication of the Bulgarian socialists.

The leader of the BSP pointed out that the presidential elections have provided “an awful lot of lessons for everyone“. According to him, the big problems facing Bulgaria and Europe are yet to come.

Zarkov also said that he expects the government to present a draft budget for 2027. His statement did not specify specific deadlines or parameters of the expected budget.

Sources: news.bg