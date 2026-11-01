Georg Georgiev: "A matter of taste" after Yotova leads

The GERB-SDF MP and former Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev reacts to the first exit polls from the presidential runoff, which give a lead to Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev over Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev.

„As a citizen, I can say that prices seem to be normal and drones are welcome. „A matter of taste“, as the dog said“, Georgiev wrote on Facebook.

Yotova leads according to two exit polls

According to data from „Myara“ As of 19:00, Iliana Yotova received 51.1% of the votes, while Andrey Gyurov was supported by 44.6% of voters. The option "I do not support anyone" was chosen by 4.3% of those who went to the polls.

The exit poll by "Market Links" also reports a lead for Yotova. The data as of 19:00 give 50.7% for her against 44% for Gyurov.

What was GERB's position

GERB did not nominate its own candidate for president in these elections. The party announced that it would not give unsolicited support to any of the participants in the runoff.

Earlier on election day, GERB leader Boyko Borisov stated that he personally supported Andrey Gyurov. “I am a right-wing person and the leader of the largest right-wing party. There are times when even if it is difficult and you have many remarks, you have to look forward. With Andrey Gyurov in terms of foreign policy, we have the same understanding. Citizen Gyurov publicly asked for support from all citizens of Bulgaria and I, as a citizen, gave it to him“, said Borisov.

The first results of the exit polls outlined a lead for Yotova, while the final result of the runoff is yet to be determined after the ballots are counted.

Sources: news.bg