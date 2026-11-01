Vili Lilkov: A common candidate of the right could have changed the vote

A common candidate of the right could have changed the outcome of the presidential elections. This was stated by the deputy chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council and co-chairman of the "Blue Bulgaria" coalition, Prof. Vili Lilkov, in the election studio "Metronome" on "Focus".

According to him, the lack of a common candidate, the weak emotion in the campaign and the absence of leading political figures are among the reasons for the outcome of the vote. Lilkov believes that Andrey Gyurov could have achieved a different result if the right-wing political forces had been represented by one candidate.

„He would have succeeded if we had put forward a joint candidacy, for which we from „Blue Bulgaria“ had been very insistent“, Lilkov said.

He pointed out that talks about such a unification began back in July 2025, but gradually died down. According to Lilkov, after the elections, one should not look for personal culprits for Gyurov's performance, but rather conduct a broader analysis of the state of the right and the political parties.

Criticism of the campaign

Lilkov described the campaign as lacking in sufficient emotion. „There was no major clash that would ignite emotion in the voters“, he said. According to him, the participation of candidate pairs has also repelled some voters.

The Deputy Chairman of the Sofia Municipal Council stated that the results of the runoff are approaching the initial sociological forecasts. He also linked the higher turnout compared to the first round to the more active involvement of political parties between the two rounds.

Lilkov called for a broader analysis

The co-chairman of “Blue Bulgaria“ called on right-wing formations to take joint action. He stated that Bulgarian political parties are weak as political entities and are not a source of ideas.

“Bulgarian political parties are weak as political entities. They are not a source of ideas“, Lilkov stated.

In the conversation, he also criticized the positions of Iliyana Yotova and Rumen Radev regarding Russia and the war in Ukraine. Lilkov identified the position that Russia should be a factor in Europe's new security architecture as worrisome.

Sources: novini.bg