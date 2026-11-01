Andrey Gyurov: We did not think about a new political project

Andrey Gyurov said that together with the candidate for vice president Georgi Kandev they did not think about a new political project and participation in the upcoming local elections. The former caretaker prime minister made his comments at a briefing after the runoff of the presidential elections.

Gyurov described the result as surprising and thanked everyone who voted for him and Kandev. According to him, the disappointment of the loss does not mean that the campaign was in vain.

“It is very important to seek unity around common goals“, said Gyurov.

He said that during the campaign a platform was created that can be built on. According to Gyurov, Bulgaria could have had a real civic alternative that could look forward.

The former caretaker prime minister said that challenges and difficult times lie ahead. He also said that he is ready to hold the state, which should work in the interests of citizens and not for itself, accountable.

Gyurov pointed out that he did not expect Iliana Yotova to win. He also said that he did not use the presidential elections to count votes. According to him, he did not talk to any leader of a political party, including the leader of GERB and former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

Kandev: The fight does not end with the presidential elections

Georgi Kandev congratulated the winners of the runoff, Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev. He stated that the political struggle does not end with the presidential elections and called on citizens to monitor the fulfillment of promises and the adoption of laws.

“May God watch over Bulgaria and may God protect Bulgaria“, Kandev said at the end of the statement.

Sources: news.bg