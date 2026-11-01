Yotova will assume her new mandate on January 22, 2027

Iliyana Yotova will assume office for her full five-year presidential term on January 22, 2027. This was reported by News.bg after the second round of the presidential elections.

Until then, Yotova will continue to perform the functions of head of state and will complete the current term, which began after the early termination of Rumen Radev's powers. Radev is already the country's prime minister.

CEC announces final results by November 4

The Central Election Commission has three days after the runoff to announce the final results and the officially elected president and vice president. The deadline is November 4, 2026.

After the official announcement of the results, the newly elected president and vice president must take the oath before the National Assembly. According to the established procedure, the ceremony is scheduled for January 19, 2027.

„I swear in the name of the Republic of Bulgaria to strictly observe the Constitution and the laws of the country and in all my actions to be guided by the interests of the people.“

The oath is regulated in the Constitution, which provides that the president and vice president take it before the parliament. They then take office upon the expiration of the term of office of the incumbent president.

Yotova assumed office after Radev's resignation

Iliyana Yotova assumed office after Rumen Radev resigned, and the Constitutional Court prematurely terminated his powers with a decision of January 23, 2026. According to Art. 97, para. 3 of the Constitution, the vice president assumes office as president until the end of the term.

The current term expires at the end of January 21, 2027. The next day, the ceremony for the transfer of power is scheduled in front of the building of the presidential institution on “Dondukov“ Square 2, which will begin Yotova's new independent mandate.

By taking office, she became the first female president in the history of Bulgaria.

Sources: news.bg