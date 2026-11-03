Annual inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 6.1% in October

Annual inflation in Bulgaria is expected to reach 6.1% in October 2026, according to the National Statistical Institute’s flash preliminary estimate. Monthly price growth compared with September is forecast at 1.3%.

„In October 2026, monthly inflation is expected to be 1.3%, while annual inflation is expected to be 6.1%.“

Clothing and footwear see the sharpest price increase

The largest increase in prices compared with the previous month is expected for clothing and footwear – 7.4%. They are followed by the „Recreation, sport and culture“ group at 7% and „Education services“ at 2.5%.

According to the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, which is used for comparisons within the European Union, monthly inflation is expected to be 0.8%, while annual inflation is expected to be 6%. Under this index, the largest monthly increase is forecast for clothing and footwear – 7.1%, followed by recreation, sport and culture at 2.7% and education services at 2.5%.

Small basket prices rise by 2.4% in a year

The small basket price index, which covers essential goods and services for households with the lowest incomes, is expected to record an annual increase of 2.4%. The monthly change is forecast at 0.7%.

Non-food goods are expected to become 1.4% more expensive over the month, food products – 0.6% more expensive, and services – 0.1% more expensive.

Final data to be released on November 16

The estimate is based on around 90% of the price observations planned for October. The remaining data will be included in the calculation of the final indices.

The National Statistical Institute has scheduled the publication of the final data on inflation and consumer price indices for October for November 16, 2026.

Sources: news.bg, nsi.bg