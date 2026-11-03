Leopard 2 A-RC 3.0: Germany unveils next-generation tank

The German-French KNDS group has presented a further developed version of the Leopard 2 A-RC 3.0 – a technological concept for a tank with an unmanned, remotely controlled turret and a three-person crew. The new development was presented at the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition as a possible direction for the development of armored vehicles, but it is not yet a production vehicle.

„Leopard 2 A-RC 3.0“ is designed as a „bridging solution until the introduction“ of the next-generation land combat system MGCS, KNDS says. The company presented the initial version of the concept as early as June 2024, and in 2026 it showed a further development of it.

The crew has been moved into the hull

The main design change concerns the turret. It contains no crew members; instead, the commander, gunner and driver are positioned in a protected compartment in the hull. According to KNDS technical data, this reduces the protected volume and allows for a lower vehicle profile.

The weight is below 60 tons, depending on the selected configuration, the engine output is 1,500 horsepower, and the maximum speed exceeds 65 km/h. The manufacturer also points to a modular architecture that allows the use of a main gun with a caliber of 120, 130 or 140 mm.

Modular gun and drone protection

The Leopard 2 A-RC 3.0 is equipped with an autoloader and a system designed so that the armament and ammunition can be replaced according to the selected configuration. The version presented also features a remotely controlled weapon station with a 30 mm gun, intended for operations against close-range and aerial targets.

KNDS places particular emphasis on protection against drones. The concept includes an active protection system, threat-detection sensors and a digital architecture for battlefield management. The manufacturer says that the vehicle can also be equipped with guided missiles for engaging targets beyond direct line of sight.

The claim that the new tank has twice the firepower of the South Korean K2 is presented as an assessment in an Interia publication cited by News.bg. KNDS's official materials do not state a figure for „double superiority“ over the K2. Separately, Rheinmetall states that the 130 mm system it is developing provides more than 50% higher effectiveness at a significantly greater distance compared with modern 120 mm guns, but this is a characteristic of a specific gun system, not a direct comparison between the Leopard 2 A-RC 3.0 and the K2.

Poland continues to receive K2 tanks

Poland has already agreed to acquire a total of 360 K2 tanks under two executive agreements with Hyundai Rotem. The first 180 vehicles were delivered between 2022 and 2025, while the second contract provides for another 180 tanks by 2030. It includes 116 K2GF vehicles for the 2026–2027 period and 64 K2PL tanks between 2028 and 2030.

Poland's Ministry of Defence says that 61 of the K2PL tanks are to be produced in Poland. The new German-French concept has not been announced as an immediate replacement for these vehicles. At this stage, the Leopard 2 A-RC 3.0 remains a technology demonstrator showing what future tanks could look like before the emergence of MGCS.

Sources: news.bg, janes.com, breakingdefense.com