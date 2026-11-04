Official Harry Potter Store Opens on Oxford Street

Hundreds of Harry Potter fans lined Oxford Street in London for the opening of the UK’s largest official store dedicated to the franchise. Some visitors had been waiting since the previous evening, dressed in costumes connected to the wizarding world. Actor Warwick Davis also attended the opening.

The store is located at 134-140 Oxford Street and occupies more than 21,000 square feet across two floors. It is the second official Harry Potter retail store in the UK, following the one at King’s Cross station. Oxford Street is one of London’s busiest shopping streets and attracts around half a million people a day.

The store sells an experience, not just souvenirs

The interior is inspired by Diagon Alley – the fictional shopping street from the books and films. Key features include an area dedicated to Gringotts bank, a towering dragon, a full-size Knight Bus and a space inspired by the Leaky Cauldron, offering food, drinks and butterbeer-flavoured ice cream.

The retail concept also includes services that turn a visit into an attraction. As part of the “Hogwarts Bear-Building Ceremony”, customers can create a personalised plush toy with a robe, scarf and tie in the colours of their chosen house. Exclusive merchandise for the London venue is also available, including a wand, a Funko Pop! figure, MinaLima graphics, clothing, stationery and a collection of butterbeer labels.

Official venue enters a market with at least six competitors

The opening comes amid the expansion of unofficial retail outlets selling products connected to the franchise. There are at least six similar shops in the West End, including “Magical Platform”, “Spellbound Emporium” and “House of Wonders”. Some sell licensed merchandise, but the venues themselves are not affiliated with Warner Bros or J.K. Rowling.

The new store gives the rights holder its own retail showcase in one of the British capital’s most visited areas. In comments provided by the Daily Mail, JDM Retail founder and chief executive De Melo said that Warner Bros was “effectively taking the air out of” the unlicensed market. This is an assessment by a retail expert, not an official measurement of the impact on competitors.

The partnership between New West End Company and HBO Max links the store to a broader festive campaign. Oxford Street’s Christmas decorations in 2026 are themed around Harry Potter, and New West End Company said the initiative was intended to create an “enchanting experience” for visitors and support retail in the West End.

However, the campaign was also accompanied by a protest against J.K. Rowling’s public positions on gender and transgender rights. Demonstrators used placards and megaphones outside the store. The Mayor of London’s office said that the mayor does not organise the Christmas lights and that the decision was made by New West End Company and local retailers.