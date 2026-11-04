Ruse Seeks Business Partners in the Chinese City of Cangzhou

Ruse and the Chinese city of Cangzhou are discussing the establishment of official relations and the expansion of economic ties with Hebei Province. This took place during a visit by Ruse Deputy Mayor Zlatomira Stefanova, who presented the opportunities offered by the Danube city to the Chinese side.

Stefanova held talks with Cangzhou Mayor Liu Yun and representatives of the local administration. During the meetings, Ruse was presented as a transport and industrial hub with a key location on the Danube River, logistics links and the potential to train qualified personnel.

Aviation, Cargo Transport and Logistics

The Ruse delegation took part in the Seventh Forum for Cooperation between Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises from China and the Countries of Central and Eastern Europe. During the forum, talks were held with companies whose contact details are to be presented to Ruse businesses, the Ruse Chamber of Commerce and Industry and industry organizations.

Potential areas of cooperation include the aviation industry, cargo transport and logistics. Todor Ivandzhikov, chairman of the Association of the Bulgarian Aviation Industry, also took part in the discussions. The forum in Cangzhou focused on practical ties between small and medium-sized enterprises from China and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

Tourism and Industrial Contacts

In Shijiazhuang, the focus was on tourism and cultural exchange. Opportunities for the exchange of tourists, joint routes and cultural initiatives between Bulgaria and China were discussed. Ruse’s proximity to Bucharest International Airport was cited as an advantage for attracting Chinese visitors.

In Xingtai, the delegation visited an industrial zone and companies from various manufacturing sectors. The aim is to identify areas of common interest with Ruse companies and prepare future business contacts. Among the next steps is the presentation of the established connections to local businesses.

The initiative has the support of the Ruse Municipal Council, which in October approved the establishment of official relations with Cangzhou and Hebei Province.

“Our task as a local authority is to create conditions for contacts, present the opportunities offered by Ruse and connect potential partners. From now on, it is important for the established relations to find practical application through business and specific joint projects,” said Zlatomira Stefanova.