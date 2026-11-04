Google to Invest $15 Billion in Malaysia

Google will invest $15 billion in Malaysia in 2027 and 2028. The funds will be directed toward building data centers and related artificial intelligence infrastructure amid rapidly growing demand for cloud and AI services. The plan builds on the $2 billion investment announced by the company in 2024.

“Malaysia is one of the most dynamic digital economies in Southeast Asia, thanks to 99% internet penetration and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in government institutions, businesses and among consumers,” Google said.

New Capacity and Thousands of Jobs

The company plans to develop its centers in industrial zones and has pledged that the facilities will be energy-efficient. Google will also work to strengthen local water security, as well as add more than one gigawatt of clean energy generation capacity to the national power grid.

Once operational, the complexes are expected to support more than 9,000 local jobs annually. According to the company, wages will be 45% higher on average than the national median.

Data centers are critical infrastructure for training and operating artificial intelligence systems, including chatbots and image generators. However, they require significant amounts of electricity and water to cool server equipment.

Malaysia Is Becoming a Regional Hub

Malaysia is already the fastest-growing data center market in Southeast Asia. The country accounts for more than half of the capacity of facilities being built in the region, including in Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. The Associated Press notes that the boom is linked to lower land costs, available energy capacity and tax incentives, while also raising questions about electricity and water consumption.

The International Monetary Fund forecasts that Malaysia’s economy will grow by 5.2% in 2026, with data center activity among the factors driving growth. At the same time, it was pointed out before parliament that by 2035, these facilities could account for one-third of the country’s total energy consumption.

Due to pressure on resources, the Malaysian government announced that it would approve new projects only after an assessment of the available electricity and water supply capacity. Similar disputes have already emerged in other countries. In October, a Finnish regulator ordered work to be halted at two Google data center sites until the mandatory environmental impact assessments were completed.