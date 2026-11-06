15 Serious Crashes in 24 Hours, 22 People Injured

Fifteen serious road traffic accidents were registered across the country over the past 24 hours. There were no fatalities in the crashes, while 22 people were injured, the Ministry of Interior reported.

“There were no fatalities, while 22 people were injured,” the Interior Ministry said in its summary of the road conditions.

In Sofia, 37 minor and two serious crashes were recorded during the same period. Three people were injured in the serious accidents.

Four People Killed Since the Beginning of November

Four people have been killed and 101 injured on the country’s roads since the beginning of November.

Since the beginning of 2026, 418 people have died in road traffic accidents. The number of injured stands at 7,251.

The summarized data cover serious crashes involving injured or killed road users. No further details were provided about the specific accidents, their causes, or the condition of those injured.

Sources: novini.bg, paragrafa.com