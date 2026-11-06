Boyko Borisov on Vezhdi Rashidov: I will miss you, my friend...

Vezhdi Rashidov has died at the age of 74. The news was confirmed by his family to NOVA, and the information was also confirmed by GERB’s press office to BNT.

GERB leader Boyko Borisov published a message of condolence for the sculptor, former culture minister and former chairman of the National Assembly.

“It is difficult to find the words when a person with whom you have travelled such a long road passes away,” Borisov wrote.

He described Rashidov as a man who had been much more than a great artist, minister and public figure.

“To me, he was a friend. A man with a huge heart, strong character and talent that could not be confined by any boundaries,” Borisov said.

In his message, the GERB leader noted that over the years the two had experienced a lot together, including difficult moments and disagreements. However, he said, the respect and friendship between them had never changed.

“Vezhdi leaves behind not only art that will outlive generations, but also memories that will never fade,” Borisov also wrote.

Rashidov was born on 14 December 1951 in Dimitrovgrad. He was one of Bulgaria’s most recognisable sculptors, while his political career included two terms as culture minister in Boyko Borisov’s governments. He was also a GERB MP and chairman of the 48th National Assembly.

At the end of his message, Borisov wrote: “I will miss you, my friend! May you rest in peace!”

The initial reports about his death did not officially specify a cause of death.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg, bgnes.bg