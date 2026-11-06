Parliament observes a minute of silence in memory of Vezhdi Rashidov

Members of Parliament observed a minute of silence in memory of Vezhdi Rashidov at the beginning of the plenary session. The renowned Bulgarian sculptor, MP, public figure and chair of the 48th National Assembly died at the age of 74 after a heart attack.

On behalf of the GERB-SDS parliamentary group, Toma Bikov described Rashidov’s death as a great loss for Bulgarian society as a whole.

„He often went beyond the boundaries set by society and politics. He was a man who loved to unite and bring people together,“ Bikov said.

According to him, it was precisely Rashidov’s ability to unite different political forces that was among the reasons he was elected chair of the 48th National Assembly. Bikov stressed that Rashidov was the first Bulgarian citizen of Turkish origin to head Parliament.

In his statement, Toma Bikov also noted Rashidov’s contribution to Bulgarian culture. He pointed out that the sculptor had left behind a number of completed projects.

„Bulgaria has lost a valuable person who will be missed by us all,“ Toma Bikov said.

Sources: novini.bg