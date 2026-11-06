Ruling parties cancel fast-track questioning in parliament

The National Assembly will sit without the scheduled fast-track questioning of Prime Minister Rumen Radev and his deputies. The change to the agenda was made at the proposal of Parliament Speaker Mihaela Dotsova, who was nominated by “Progressive Bulgaria.”

Fast-track questioning gives MPs the opportunity to ask topical questions to the government leadership on the first Friday of every month. In the published parliamentary agenda, the questioning was initially listed as the first item for Friday, November 6, but according to Segа, the ruling majority proposed dropping it.

International agreements instead of questioning

Other items have been included in place of the fast-track questioning, including the ratification of an agreement between the European Union and Uzbekistan, as well as a convention related to European civil aviation.

The decision drew criticism from the opposition. Alexandra Sterkova of “Democratic Bulgaria” accused the ruling parties of avoiding questions about the delay to the budget and its contents by the prime minister and the finance minister.

“The prime minister and the finance minister hid away so they would not have to answer questions—why the budget is late, what it will contain, and why at UNWE,” Alexandra Sterkova said.

Parliament Speaker Mihaela Dotsova defended the change. She said that the speakers’ council had been convened the previous day after the end of the plenary sitting and that all parliamentary groups had been informed.

The budget will be presented at UNWE

The presentation of the draft state budget is scheduled for 1 p.m. at UNWE. The main participants include Prime Minister Rumen Radev and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev.

Thus, instead of topical questions to the government leadership being discussed in the plenary hall, the agenda will focus on international commitments and the subsequent presentation of the budget draft outside parliament.

Sources: segabg.com