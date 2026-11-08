Mine Countermeasures Exercise “Poseidon” Begins in Varna

The Bulgarian-Romanian mine countermeasures exercise “Poseidon” began in Varna, together with the 13th activation of the Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea. The activation will continue until November 14 and is the last one for the year under the command of the Bulgarian Naval Forces.

Six ships from Bulgaria, Romania and Türkiye are taking part in the exercise. The force includes more than 450 servicemen, among them representatives of Greece, Belgium and France, as well as servicemen from NATO’s Maritime Command in the United Kingdom.

Mine countermeasures operations will be practised

The commander of the naval group, Petar Dimitrov, said that the participating forces would practise various tactics, techniques and procedures and improve their operational interoperability.

“During the exercise, the participating forces will have the opportunity to practise various tactics, techniques and procedures, improve their operational interoperability, as well as practise mine countermeasures operations and, in general, the full spectrum of operations that these ships can carry out,” Petar Dimitrov said.

According to him, no mines were found during the previous activation. However, several drones were discovered in Bulgarian maritime areas and were destroyed by Bulgarian divers. Drone debris was also found, deemed safe and taken aboard the ships.

The “Poseidon” exercise and the activation of the mine countermeasures group will continue until November 14.

Sources: bntnews.bg