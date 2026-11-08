The Danube Is Rising, but Shipping Remains Limited

The level of the Danube in the Bulgarian-Romanian section has risen by more than half a metre in recent days, but shipping remains limited. At Ruse, the level was measured at 71 centimetres below the assumed zero datum, and the figure remains close to the lowest levels recorded so far.

The rise compared with mid-October is twofold, but it is not enough for the normal movement of cargo ships. In the critical areas near Batin, Svishtov and Belene, draught is limited to 1.80 metres. For regular cargoes to be transported, the water level needs to exceed 2.50 metres.

„At least another 70 centimetres,“ said Captain Ivan Zhekov of the Executive Agency „Maritime Administration“.

As a result of the rise, nearly 100 smaller vessels and ships operating at reduced capacity are now under way. However, many commercial vessels continue to wait or are sailing with less cargo. No cruise ships have passed along the river for months.

The increase in the number of vessels is creating a risk of new difficulties. In sections with a restricted fairway, two, three or four vessels have to be towed, which may lead to congestion. „Maritime Administration“ will monitor the critical areas with patrol boats, while operators will guide captains during the passage.

A lasting solution requires a joint project

There is no quick engineering measure to avoid a similar situation. Long-term options include the construction of hydraulic structures on the Danube, but this would require time and significant funds.

One of the projects under discussion is the Nikopol – Turnu Măgurele hydraulic complex. According to Valeri Ivanov of „Danube Dredging Fleet – Ruse“, construction began but was later suspended. Implementing such a facility would require a joint initiative and funding from Bulgaria and Romania.

Sources: bntnews.bg