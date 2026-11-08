On Sunday, November 8, most of Bulgaria will see predominantly sunny weather. Before noon, fog or low cloud will form in some lowlands and valleys, while the wind will be nearly calm or light. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts: “On Sunday, most of the country will see predominantly sunny weather.”

Morning temperatures will be close to zero, falling below freezing in some valleys and lowlands. Daytime temperatures will remain relatively low for early November, reaching around 9-11 degrees in most areas. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to be around minus 2 degrees in the morning and up to 10 degrees during the day. In Plovdiv, temperatures will range approximately from 2 to 11 degrees, while in Pleven they will be between 0 and 11 degrees.

The Black Sea coast will also see predominantly sunny weather. Temperatures in Varna will be around 0-9 degrees, while in Burgas they will be around 1-10 degrees. No precipitation is expected in the country, while cloud cover will be most significant during the morning hours in areas affected by fog.

The cold spell will be temporary

On Monday, cloud cover will increase, with rain expected in places in the western half of the country. After that, a warming trend will begin with light southerly winds. According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, maximum temperatures will reach 16-18 degrees in some places during the second half of the week, and up to 20 degrees in isolated areas by Friday.

Sources: meteoradar.bg, sinoptik.bg