Ivo Hristov: Bulgarians voted for stability and normalization

Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov said that the two national elections in 2026 had confirmed citizens’ trust in “Progressive Bulgaria” and the course toward normalization and sustainability. He commented on the political situation on the BNT program “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov,” and later elaborated on his positions in a Facebook post.

The parliamentary elections were held on 19 April, while the presidential elections took place on 25 October. According to Hristov, the results show support for two strategic choices by the ruling authorities – removing the most visible oligarchic dependencies from power and preventing Bulgaria from heading toward war.

“Progressive Bulgaria can be accused of many things, but it certainly succeeded in removing the most visible oligarchs from power and preventing the state from veering toward war,” Hristov said.

In his post, he warned of attempts to radicalize society, which, in his view, are manifested mainly on social media and in statements by political leaders. Hristov used the words of Ivaylo Mirchev, who described the draft budget for 2027 as a “budget of dead ends” and said that the opposition would perform an “autopsy” of the document, to issue an ironic criticism of “Democratic Bulgaria.”

On the budget and the second pension pillar

Hristov defended the decision to present Budget 2027 at the University of National and World Economy. “Where else should it be presented – at an institute of nail art?” he asked, describing UNWE as a natural venue for presenting the financial framework because of the university’s economic profile.

According to him, the draft budget provides for limiting the deficit, reducing government spending and administrative reform. Hristov said that nearly 2,000 employees are planned to be cut at the Ministry of Interior alone. He also stated that greater support is envisaged for families and children, pupils and students, as well as relief measures for businesses.

The Deputy Prime Minister rejected claims that the government was preparing an attack on the funds in the second pension pillar. According to him, citizens should be able to choose for themselves whether their social security contributions are paid into the National Social Security Institute or a private pension fund, instead of being allocated administratively.

The dispute over the “democratic community”

On Facebook, Hristov also attacked representatives of the “democratic community,” who, according to him, had denied citizens the opportunity to hold a referendum on their money and were pitting the majority in the square against the majority at the ballot box. “There is only one measure of the majority in a democratic society, and that is the choice of citizens at the ballot box,” he wrote.

Hristov also commented on the Files Commission. He said that its closure would eliminate the expenses for commissioners and an overgrown administration, but that the regime governing access to the files would not change. According to him, individuals with files who aspire to high political office will continue to be publicly identified.