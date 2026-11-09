The key news on FAKTI on 9 November 2026

Protests against the 2027 Budget to be held in seven cities

Protests against the draft budget for 2027 are scheduled to take place in seven Bulgarian cities on 11 November. The demonstrations are being organized by the “Regressive Bulgaria” initiative, and the event was announced on Facebook.

Flare burning at “Lukoil” following a short circuit

Intense flare burning was recorded at “Lukoil Neftochim Burgas” following a sharp drop in the supply voltage to virtually zero. As a result, nearly 80% of the technological installations were shut down in an emergency, while black smoke and a strong flame rose from a flare tower.

There are 906 deposits of over €1 million in Bulgarian banks

As of the end of September 2026, Bulgarian banks held 906 household deposits containing more than €1 million. Their number fell by 0.3% compared with the end of the second quarter, but the total value of the funds in them increased by 0.1% to €2.21 billion, according to data from the Bulgarian National Bank.

Yavor Gechev: What matters is what is written in the 2027 Budget

The draft budget for 2027 is better than four or five previous budgets, and its financial parameters are better than those of the people criticizing it. This was stated by Progressive Bulgaria MP Yavor Gechev in an interview with bTV.

Radev and Ursula von der Leyen to visit the Naval Academy in Varna

Prime Minister Rumen Radev and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit the Nikola Vaptsarov Naval Academy in Varna on 10 November. The visit is part of von der Leyen’s programme during her trip to Bulgaria.

Vladimir Malinov resigns from “Gas Hub Balkan” as well

Vladimir Malinov has resigned as chairman of the board of directors of the state gas exchange “Gas Hub Balkan”, the newspaper 24 Chasa reports, citing information from the Ministry of Energy.

Vazrazhdane wants pension contributions to go to state social security

Vazrazhdane insists that future mandatory pension contributions should be paid into the state social security system rather than private pension funds. The party presents the proposal as a change to the pension model that should put the interests of insured citizens above those of private companies and short-term budget calculations.

Firefighters call for pay rise in 2027

The Ogneborets National Trade Union of Firefighters and Rescue Workers is calling for pay increases in 2027. The organization opposes the lack of a planned raise for employees in the security sector, including firefighters and rescue workers.

Mihaela Dotsova: The agenda is the SJC and the 2027 budget, not my resignation

Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova arrived at the Military Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the case involving Sonya Koltuklieva. She said she had been summoned to give evidence about the incident in which the journalist was injured following a physical altercation with an employee of the National Security Service.

Georgi Vuldzhev: “Kaufland” will not reconsider its investments in Bulgaria

“Kaufland Bulgaria” is behaving arrogantly. They act as if they were a state.

Senior US generals and admirals meet with Iliana Iotova and Rumen Radev PHOTOS

Bulgaria is a strategic stop for the next generation of senior US military leaders.

Technical fault leaves passengers in darkness and cold on Dobrich–Sofia train

Passengers travelled in darkness and cold on the train from Dobrich to Sofia after a technical fault occurred in the electrical supply of one of the sleeping cars. Video footage was sent showing a carriage without lighting.

“Kaufland” rejects CPC allegations, may reconsider €200 million in investments

“Kaufland Bulgaria” has rejected in full the allegations made by the Commission for Protection of Competition and the sanctions imposed, totalling €75,653,706. The company says it will defend its rights by all legal means before Bulgarian and European institutions.

Shishkov: Peshtera will receive drinking water of guaranteed quality and sufficient quantity

The investment programme for municipal projects allows us to invest in repairing the water and sewage network without raising the price of water. This is how we can support municipalities, citizens and populated areas, which are actually the most important. This was said by Minister of Regional Development and Public Works architect Ivan Shishkov, who, together with Peshtera Mayor Yordan Mladenov and Pazardzhik Regional Governor Borislav Bogoslovov, held a groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction of the water supply pipeline serving the town of Peshtera. The project is being financed under the Investment Programme for Municipal Projects with more than €1.8 million. The pipeline is over 2.5 km long, and the site has been divided into three subsections. The completion period is 90 days; water supply will not be interrupted during construction, and the new pipeline will be connected to the network only after it has been built.

Christmas supplements for pensioners to be paid at the end of November

Payment of the Christmas supplements for the most vulnerable pensioners will begin at the end of November. The allowance will amount to €50, but it will not be provided to all pensioners, only to eight groups of eligible recipients. This was announced by Labour and Social Policy Minister Natalia Efremova before a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the National Social Security Institute, at which the draft state social security budget for 2027 will be discussed.

Two people hospitalized after horse-drawn cart crash near Pleven

Two people have been admitted to hospital after a crash involving a horse-drawn cart near Pleven. The incident occurred between the villages of Yasen and Disevitsa, and the report was filed at around 6:25 p.m. on 8 November.

Ivan Landzhev: What threat endangers the Bulgarian language?

“What is the threat?” This was the question raised by writer Ivan Landzhev regarding the bill on the Bulgarian language, which passed its first reading. The bill, submitted by Vazrazhdane, was approved by the National Assembly on 4 November with 153 votes in favour.

Vazrazhdane: Thousands of families are without electricity and heating

Vazrazhdane linked the outages in Sofia and the electricity supply problems in the Ramanusha villa zone near Sliven to a lack of investment, failing infrastructure and institutional inaction. The statement was issued against the backdrop of new interruptions to heating and hot water supplies in the capital.

CPC fines retail chain €75.65 million

The Commission for Protection of Competition imposed sanctions totalling €75.65 million on a major retail chain over three established unfair practices against Bulgarian food producers. According to the CPC, the chain’s conduct placed suppliers at a disadvantage when negotiating prices and commercial terms.

Water supply to part of Druzhba 1 to be cut off for repairs

Part of Sofia’s Druzhba 1 district will be without water on 10 November due to repairs to the water supply network. The interruption will last from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sofia Water said.

ESC: Bulgaria must develop priority sectors and homegrown technologies in the defence industry

Bulgaria must focus on developing specific priority sectors in the defence industry, accelerating technological transformation and building a national defence technology ecosystem. These are among the key points in the analysis “Integration of the Bulgarian Defence Industry into the European Defence Ecosystem”, adopted at a plenary session of the Economic and Social Council.