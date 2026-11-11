The ambulances on the Trakia Motorway arrived within 10 minutes of the signal being placed to 112. This was announced by Yambol Regional Governor Georgi Chalakov in connection with the serious crash on the motorway.

“The actions that were taken were carried out in good coordination and as a matter of urgency. The emergency vehicles, which were deployed immediately after the signal was placed to 112, arrived within 10 minutes,” Chalakov said.

According to him, during the night traffic was first restored in the carriageway toward Sofia. It was opened between 1:00 and 1:30 a.m. Two hours later, the carriageway toward Burgas was also opened.

“The Trakia Motorway is open in both carriageways, and traffic is moving without problems,” the Yambol regional governor said.

Fog warning

Chalakov said that there was fog in the area again and urged drivers to reduce their speed according to visibility and road conditions.

“The fog season is beginning, and I urge drivers to take the weather conditions into account,” he said.

According to information provided by the regional governor, the situation on site had been coordinated, and traffic on the motorway is now moving in both directions.

Sources: focus-news.net